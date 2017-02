Tyres from the new tyre provider Pirelli are seen behind the pits ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Wensley

MILAN Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Rosneft (ROSN.MM) that will allow it to market and sell its tires at Rosneft's gas station chain in Russia.

The two groups will work together on advertising and marketing campaigns with a focus on the 2014 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Sochi, Pirelli said.

