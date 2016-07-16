Recording artist Pitbull speaks before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Recording artist Pitbull greets fans before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Recording artist Pitbull poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Pitbull had harsh words for Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Friday, telling reporters that he is not supporting the candidate and describing his campaign as a "joke."

"I think the [Trump's] campaign is a joke to be honest with you. I think that it's unfortunate the way we're being viewed around the world due to some people's approaches," the Cuban-American rapper said. Pitbull, real name Armando Perez, was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, where he was honored with a star plaque for his contributions to the music recording industry.

Pitbull's comments on Trump came after a report in Vanity Fair magazine that the Miami-born rapper had met with the Republican nominee in Florida.

"Am I supporting Donald Trump? No I am not supporting Donald Trump. You all know this already very well," said Pitbull.