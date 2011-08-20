PITTSBURGH A flash flood killed at least three people in Pittsburgh late on Friday, and the body of a possible fourth victim has been found, authorities said on Saturday.

A mother and her two daughters died when water as deep as nine feet engulfed their vehicle on a low-lying section of the city's Washington Boulevard near the Allegheny River.

Kimberly Griffith, 45, and her daughters Brenna, 12, and Mikaela, 8, drowned in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene around 6 p.m., a spokeswoman for the Allegheny County medical examiner's office said on Saturday.

The water pinned their vehicle to a tree and they were unable to escape, authorities said earlier.

Rescue workers also recovered a body from the Allegheny River believed to be that of an older woman reported missing during the flood, Raymond DeMichiei, the city's deputy director of emergency management, said on Saturday.

During the flood, more than a dozen cars were stranded along the road, local media reports said, and paramedics in boats went from car to car to rescue drivers and passengers. Some motorists stood on their vehicles' roofs or clung to trees to avoid the rising water.

A severe thunderstorm that triggered the flood caused power outages in parts of the city late Friday afternoon.

