NEW YORK Pennsylvania officials are due to decide on Monday if the state will take over Pittsburgh's chronically underfunded pension systems, the head of the Public Employee Retirement Commission said.

Last year, the state told Pittsburgh it must meet a 50 percent funding level by the end of 2010 to avoid having its pension system absorbed into the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System.

In response, the city approved a plan to increase parking garage and meter fees and direct that money into the pension fund, which at that time was only about 30 percent funded.

James McAneny, the head of the Public Employee Retirement Commission, said on Friday the commission is reviewing whether that money constitutes a "present asset of the pension plan."

"Our expectation is to make our determination Monday," he told Reuters in an interview.

If, for example, the city can transfer the money away from the pension plan in the future, it would mean the money cannot be considered a present asset, McAneny said.

PERC was due to make a determination this week, but Pittsburgh has asked to submit additional information.

Pittsburgh has been under the oversight of the state since 2003 under a law called Act 47, which aims to ward off bankruptcy filings by requiring deficit-riddled cities and towns to enact rescue plans.

