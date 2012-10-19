WARSAW PKN Orlen PKN.WA, Poland's top refiner, said it estimated that third-quarter operating profit doubled to around 1.4 billion zlotys ($447 million), matching market expectations.

A rise in oil prices increased the value of reserves held by PKN, it said on Friday, while a stronger zloty cut the size of its foreign-denominated debt.

A Reuters poll found a forecast for a 1.42 billion zlotys operating profit, thanks to a stronger local currency and higher crude oil prices.

Total throughput was flat at 7.4 billion tonnes with a 5 percent drop in output at domestic plants in its Plock business offset by a rise in production at PKN's foreign units.

Throughput at Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR in the Czech Republic s rose 11 percent, while at Mazeikiu in Lithuania it increased 5 percent.

The group will publish full results for the third quarter on October 25.

($1 = 3.1308 zlotys)

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

