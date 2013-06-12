KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
WARSAW Poland's biggest lender PKO Bank PKO.BP agreed to buy Swedish Nordea's Polish unit for 2.6 billion zlotys ($815 million), PKO said in a statement on Wednesday.
PKO has said in the past that Nordea Bank Polska in Poland could be one of its takeover targets.
($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys)
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.