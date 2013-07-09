Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LOS ANGELES/MADRID Spanish opera tenor Placido Domingo has been admitted to a Madrid hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism - a blood clot in his lung, his U.S. publicist said on Tuesday.
Domingo, 72, was hospitalized on Monday in his hometown and is expected to make a full recovery in about three to four weeks, publicist Nancy Seltzer said. "He's doing very well and responding very well to treatment," she said.
Domingo, who also serves as the general director of the Los Angeles Opera, has been forced to cancel five performances due later in July in the opera Il Postino at the Madrid Royal Theatre, a statement from the theatre said.
It said his hospitalization will also prevent him from conducting an orchestral performance in Madrid's Plaza Major planned for July 21.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Paul Day; Editing by David Brunnstrom and Mark Heinrich)
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.