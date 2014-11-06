HOUSTON It may be acceptable to U.S. regulators for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) to export lightly processed condensate without explicit approval, though the company has not yet done so and has sought extensive legal advice on the issue, Chief Executive Greg Armstrong told analysts on Thursday.

He added that Plains believes its operations would comply with current rules on condensate exports.

This week BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) said it planned to export the very light form of crude oil without explicit U.S. government approval, having examined whether its Texas oil output had been sufficiently processed to qualify for export without violating a decades-old ban. BHP came on the heels of two companies that received approvals earlier this year.

Armstrong stopped short of explicitly saying Plains is seeking formal approval to export processed condensate or considering exporting it without an explicit signoff from Washington.

But he said Thursday that a holdup on similar rulings sought by other companies was "frustrating to us and other exporters."

While Plains has "not exported any product under self-determination avenues," Plains' study of the issue has assured executives that "everything we're doing is in compliance" with rules and regulations that would allow the exports.

Armstrong noted Plains' extensive pipeline and storage footprint in west and south Texas gives the company a strong asset based to "source, process, segregate, transport and export" condensate. The company also operates the largest condensate stabilizer in the state at its Gardendale hub near Cotulla, and the 80,000 bpd facility is being expanded to 120,000 bpd.

"We're trying to get it to the right home and where you can do something with it - whether that's process it and turn it into something exportable or blend it with something heavier and turn it into something that's digestible to the refiners," he said.

Earlier Thursday, Plains announced it would buy Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N) half-interest in the 300,000 barrels per day BridgeTex pipeline that runs from the Permian Basin of Texas to Houston for $1 billion. Magellan Midstream Partners owns the other half and operates the line.

(Editing by Terry Wade and Matthew Lewis)