Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) said it would buy a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.22 billion, bolstering its presence in the top U.S. oil field.

The gathering system, called the Alpha Crude Connector, is located in the northern portion of the Delaware Basin and is supported by acreage dedications from several producers, the company said on Tuesday.

In a separate deal, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP.N) said it would buy Outrigger Energy's assets in the Delaware and Midland basins, two of the main portions of the Permian Basin, for up to $1.5 billion.

The Permian basin has seen a jump in land acquisitions as producers scramble to gain or expand positions in the oil field, where drilling costs are low, as oil prices recover.

"We expect aggregate crude oil production on the dedicated acreage to double over the next two to three years," Plains All American Chief Executive Greg Armstrong said in a statement.

Concho Resources Inc (CXO.N), which in 2014 formed the ACC in a joint venture with Frontier Midstream Solutions, said it expects to receive net cash proceeds of about $800 million.

Gathering volumes in the ACC system averaged about 70,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter and shipper nominations for January 2017 totaled about 85,000 barrels per day, Plains All American said.

The Houston-based pipeline company also said it had agreed to sell assets for about $380 million as part of a larger program. These include two pending transactions and the completion of a third in January.

Jefferies LLC served as PAA's financial adviser, while Norton Rose Fulbright provided legal advice.

