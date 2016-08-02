Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
HOUSTON Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N), one of the top U.S. transporters of oil and gas, said on Tuesday its second-quarter adjusted net income fell by nearly half to $136 million from the same period a year ago, as an energy sector downturn erodes profits.
Plains said the adjusted net loss per common unit was 12 cents, compared with profit of 27 cents a unit a year earlier.
The company said cashflow as measured by adjusted EBITDA was $461 million. That was 5 percent above the midpoint of its quarterly guidance though CEO Greg Armstrong kept the midpoint of full-year adjusted EBITA guidance unchanged at $2.18 billion.
Plains has seen its valuation tumble on doubts about continued transport volume growth as U.S. crude output slips, overcapacity in the midstream sector, and its ability to see future dividend growth.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.