Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Plains All American Pipeline LP's (PAA.N) quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates by a cent on higher costs even as demand for transporting crude oil rose.
The company's net income rose to $378 million, or $1.85 per unit, for the second quarter, from $225 million, or $1.13 per unit, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.64 per share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $9.79 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.65 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Plains, whose buyout bid was rebuffed by smaller rival SemGroup Corp (SEMG.N) in May, said field operating costs at its largest segment, supply and logistics, rose 43 percent.
The company is a major crude oil storage operator in Oklahoma's Cushing, which has witnessed growing volumes of crude flow into the landlocked midcontinent region from prolific oil fields in Canada and shale oil deposits in the northern U.S. plains.
Shares of the company closed at $87.35 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.