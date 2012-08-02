Plains Exploration and Production Co PXP.N reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on lower average prices for natural gas and production shut-ins at the Haynesville Shale.

The company's average realized price for natural gas before derivative transactions fell 49 percent to $2.18 per million metric British thermal units for April-June.

A glut from shale fields in the United States and a mild winter pushed natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade in April, leading several companies, including Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO), to cut back on drilling.

Plains Exploration, better known by its listing symbol of PXP, shed natural gas assets last year to shift to more lucrative liquids-rich properties.

Net income rose to $223.2 million, or $1.70 cents per share, from $124.9 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $566.7 million, while natural gas sales volumes fell 22 percent.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 65 cents per share on revenue of $582.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had a net gain of $221.8 million on certain derivative contracts and another unrealized gain of $86.7 million on its investment in McMoRan Exploration Co MMR.N shares.

PXP shares closed at $39.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)