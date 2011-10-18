A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Flint, Michigan to Atlanta, Georgia made an emergency landing in Cincinnati on Tuesday after the crew smelled smoke.

Flight 894, which left Flint at 7:50 a.m. local time, was diverted to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just after 9 a.m. "as a precaution" after crew members smelled a "smoky odor" coming from the rear of the cabin, Delta spokesman Anthony Black said.

The 130 passengers and six crew members were taken off the plane. The passengers were transferred to another flight, which landed in Atlanta just after noon, Black said.

The aircraft is being inspected to determine the cause of the smell, Black said.

A spokesperson for the airport was not immediately available for comment.

