NEW YORK A small plane crashed onto Interstate 287 near Morristown, New Jersey, on Tuesday, killing at least three on board, New Jersey State Police said.

Debris from the craft that crashed shortly on Tuesday morning was strewn across the median and northbound and southbound lanes of the highway not far from Morristown airport, said Trooper Christopher Kay.

Traffic continued to flow in both directions with vehicles directed onto the shoulders of the road, he said.

"There are three fatalities and possibly two more," said Kay, noting that no one on the ground was injured.

He declined to release details about the identities or ages of those aboard the plane or its flight plan, saying the investigation is continuing.

