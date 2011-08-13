BOSTON A US Airways flight bound for Charlotte, North Carolina was diverted to Boston on Saturday after smoke was found in the cabin, the airline said.

None of the 192 passengers was injured, but four flight attendants were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, said US Airways spokeswoman Liz Landau.

The smoke in the cabin dissipated prior to landing, said Landau, but Flight 749 from Madrid, Spain was diverted as a safety measure and landed at Boston's Logan International Airport shortly after 11 a.m. local time.

The aircraft would be taken out of service and inspected, she said.

(Reporting by Lauren Keiper, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)