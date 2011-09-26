CONWAY, Mass Smoke in the bathroom of a commercial jet bound for Cleveland prompted its speedy return to a Connecticut airport minutes after take-off on Monday, aviation and airport officials said.

Shortly after the plane serving Continental Express departed Bradley International Airport in Hartford at 9:41 a.m. local time, smoke was detected in the jet's lavatory, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters said.

The crew of Chautauqua Airlines Flight 4736 turned the jet around and landed the Embraer ERJ 145 safely at 9:50 a.m. at Bradley, he said.

No injuries were reported among the 49 passengers and 3 crew members on board, according to Bradley spokesman John Wallace.

After landing, they were bussed from the runway to the airport terminal building, said Wallace.

Continental was working to rebook all passengers on other flights, spokeswoman Christen David said.

The cause of the incident was under investigation, she said. The problem was initially detected when a smoke alert light illuminated in the cabin.

Chautauqua Airlines is a regional carrier and unit of Republic Airways Holdings, which is based in Indianapolis.

