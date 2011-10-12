MIAMI A small plane crashed onto Florida's Turnpike on Wednesday as it approached a municipal airport in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Hollywood, aviation officials said.

There were conflicting reports about the number of people aboard.

"At this time, we believe two people were on board and transported to the hospital," said Gregory Meyer, a spokesman for the Broward County Aviation Department.

The Socata single-engine tuboprop was headed for landing at North Perry Airport when it crashed onto the highway, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

It appeared to have missed the vehicles on the busy roadway and came to rest with its nose against the median and its wings crumpled.

The plane had taken off from the Opa-Locka Executive Airport just north of Miami, Bergen said.

(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Greg McCune)