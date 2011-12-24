Two people were killed and one was injured when their private plane crashed on Saturday in southeastern Ohio, authorities said.

The single-engine aircraft went down at the edge of the Vinton County Airport near the town of McArthur, roughly 65 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, at about 1:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said.

There were three people on board the plane, Cory said. Two died and the third, a male, was flown to The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

"The FAA is still gathering information regarding the departure point and intended destination," Cory said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

