Fitness club operator Planet Fitness Inc's (PLNT.N) shares fell as much as 14 percent in their debut on Thursday, reflecting investor unease with companies that are listing at lofty valuations.

Planet Fitness joins Amplify Snack Brands Inc (BETR.N), the maker of SkinnyPop popcorn, and residential solar company Sunrun Inc (RUN.O) in making lackluster debuts this week, although all three companies attracted strong interest in their IPOs.

Amplify's shares were priced well above the expected pricing range, while Sunrun's IPO was priced at the mid-point.

Planet Fitness shares, which were priced at the top end of the expected range of $14-$16, hit a low of $13.75 before recovering to trade at the IPO price of $16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company was valued at about $1.6 billion at that price.

At least two analysts said the price-to-earnings multiples for both Planet Fitness and Amplify were very high.

"A company has to grow rapidly in order to justify (the high PEs). If the company fails to deliver, the stock price can suffer as it has done with Twitter," said Jay Ritter, IPO expert and professor of finance at University of Florida.

Planet Fitness is valued at 66 times its 2014 earnings while Amplify trades at 100 times its 2014 pro forma income based on their IPO price.

"These are consumer stocks, not tech, and it's highly unusual for them to have such high PEs," said Francis Gaskins, president of research firm IPO Desktop.

Planet Fitness gyms, known for their "judgment free" approach featuring relatively non-demanding equipment and regimens, have more than 7 million members.

The company, which caters mainly to first-time or occasional gym users, says its cheapest package is $10 per month, compared with the industry average of $46.

The IPO is the latest in a string of fitness and healthcare-related companies that have gone public, including wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc (FIT.N) and cloud-based health and fitness platform provider Mindbody Inc (MB.O).

Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle Holdings LLC is expected to debut later this year.

The offering of 13.5 million Class A shares raised $145.6 million for Planet Fitness and $70.4 million for private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, which remains the largest shareholder with a 67.9 percent stake.

Planet Fitness, the gym partner for NBC's popular TV show "The Biggest Loser", reported a 33 percent rise in revenue to $279.8 million last year.

Newington, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness owns 58 fitness centers and franchises more than 950 in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

