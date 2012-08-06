Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Headset maker Plantronics Inc (PLT.N) reported first-quarter results above analysts' estimates on higher sales of its unified communications products.
The company earned $23.6 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $26.7 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Plantronics, whose brands include Plantronics, Altec Lansing and Clarity, earned 63 cents per share excluding items.
Revenue of the company, which competes with Logitech International SA LOGN.VX and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N), was up 3 percent at $181.4 million. Revenue from unified communications products rose 48 percent to $27.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 61 cents per share on a revenue of $179 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company rose 2 percent at $34.20 in extended trade. The stock closed at $33.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.