Rolling the dice and playing the slots at one Atlantic City casino may have gamblers in New Jersey cashing in on an unexpected jackpot: botox, cheek implants or liposuction.

One winner of the Trump Taj Mahal Nip, Tuck and Lift Sweepstakes could walk away with $25,000 toward an array of plastic surgery procedures, the casino said on Thursday.

Players earn chances to win the lucrative make-over throughout the month of October, with a drawing for the winner held on October 29 at the casino, a press release said.

"We wanted to change the face of a typical casino promotion and with this one we are literally doing it," Trump Entertainment Resorts senior vice president of marketing Kathleen McSweeney said.

"Many people have something they want to change; a nip and tuck here, a lift there, but the cost of these procedures can be quite costly," she said in a statement.

The estimated cost of a breast augmentation is between $5,000 and $8,000 with an upper and lower eyelid tuck costing roughly $5,000, according to infoplasticsurgery.com pricing cited by the casino.

Botox injections run a couple hundred dollars while liposuction could cost between $2,500 and $10,000, according to the estimates.

The sweepstakes are open to Trump One Card holders, who earn a certain number of points and then must be playing at the time of the drawing for a chance to win, the casino said.

The prize money will be awarded in cash, it said.

