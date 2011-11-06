Actor Matt Dillon arrives at the 25th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Myriad Pictures has picked up non-U.K. rights to "Seconds of Pleasure," a drama being developed for the big screen and starring Matt Dillon, Julia Stiles, Kristin Scott Thomas, Brendan Fraser and Christina Hendricks, the company announced on Sunday.

Mike Figgis ("Leaving Las Vegas") is directing a script by Neil LaBute ("Death at a Funeral," "In the Company of Men").

The movie is based on LaBute's novel about six couples on a flight from Chicago to London, "searching for those moments that make life worth living," according to Myriad.

Scotland-based broadcast company STV developed and is producing the movie.

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting in the summer of 2012.

Myriad, which produces, finances and distributes films, has all rights to the project outside the U.K.