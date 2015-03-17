Fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc (PLUG.O) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as costs and expenses more than doubled, sending its shares down nearly 11 percent in premarket trading.

Plug Power, whose fuel cells offer a pollution-free alternative to power forklifts, said revenue more than doubled to $21.5 million for the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average, however, had expected $26.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Plug Power, which counts Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Wal-mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) among its customers, has been under investors' radar for uneven revenue recognition as some customers delayed payments to work out financing.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, bigger than average estimate of a 4 cents loss.

Cost of product revenue jumped 71 percent to $10.4 million.

The company reiterated its 2015 sales forecast of at least $100 million. Analysts on average were expecting $107.1 million.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share, from $28.9 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier when it recorded a $21 million charge related to stock warrants.

The company recorded a $6.1 million gain related to stock warrants in the latest reported quarter.

