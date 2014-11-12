Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast, citing program delays and weaker-than-expected sales for its ReliOn business, sending its shares down as much as 17 percent.

The company bought hydrogen fuel cell stack technology developer ReliOn Inc for $4 million in April.

Plug Power cut its 2014 revenue forecast to a range of $70 million to $75 million from its earlier view of $75 million.

The company also reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday and missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue by a large margin.

Plug Power's total cost of revenue more than doubled to $21 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, despite its ongoing attempts to cut costs and boost margins.

Third-quarter gross margins were negative 5 percent, according to Cowen and Co analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

The company said it expected gross margins of about 25 percent in the products business and 10 percent in the services business by the end of 2015.

Spiraling costs led to Plug Power's quarterly operating loss widening 34 percent to $10.7 million from a year earlier.

The company said it expects operating income to break even by the end of 2015.

Plug Power has been increasing investments and expanding its clientele in European auto-manufacturing markets to take advantage of the growing interest in clean technology.

The company, which counts Daimler AG, Wal-mart Stores Inc and Coca-Cola Co among its customers, reported third-quarter revenue of $19.9 million, below the average analyst estimate of $24.4 million.

The company's key GenDrive fuel cells generated lower-than-expected margins of 12 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, Chief Executive Andy Marsh said on a post earnings call.

On adjusted basis, Plug Power reported a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share, 1 cent more than the average analyst estimate.

Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 57 percent since March 11, when it touched a more than four-year high of $11.72.

Plug Power shares were down about 13.7 percent at $4.38 on the Nasdaq.

Its results sent the U.S.-listed shares of rival Ballard Power System Inc down 5 percent, while FuelCell Energy Inc fell 6 percent.

(This story corrects paragraph 7 to say that the company expects gross margins of about 25 percent in the products business and 10 percent in the services business by the end of 2015)

(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Simon Jennings)