BERLIN, June 23 Germany's private sector

expanded for the 14th consecutive month in June, a survey of

purchasing managers showed on Monday, suggesting Europe's

largest economy has seen robust growth in the second quarter.

Markit's preliminary composite Purchasing Managers' Index

(PMI), which tracks activity in the manufacturing and services

sectors and covers more than two-thirds of the German economy,

stood at 54.2. That was weaker than May's reading of 55.6 but

still well above the 50 mark that denotes growth.

"All in all that's a fairly decent picture of an economy

that's seeing broad-based, fairly robust growth," said Markit

chief economist Chris Williamson. He said the figures suggested

the economy would expand by up to 0.7 percent in the April-June

quarter.

The German economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter -

its fastest rate in three years - thanks largely to an unusually

mild winter. The Bundesbank, the government and most economists

expect it to slow down in the second.

Williamson said Germany had an average PMI reading of 55.4

for the second quarter, its highest level in three years.

Growth in the manufacturing sector picked up slightly in

June as firms' order books were fuller, although output

increased at its weakest rate since September. Input prices fell

while output prices rose, boosting margins.

In the service sector business activity grew more slowly and

new orders increased at a slightly weaker rate. Service firms

were also hit by a much sharper rise in input costs than in

output prices, which squeezed their margins. But they hired new

recruits for the eighth consecutive month.

Their business expectations also improved. That is at odds

with other recent sentiment surveys, which have shown business

and investor morale falling, although hard data has been more

upbeat, with exports, industrial orders and output all rising.

