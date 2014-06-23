BERLIN, June 23 Germany's private sector
expanded for the 14th consecutive month in June, a survey of
purchasing managers showed on Monday, suggesting Europe's
largest economy has seen robust growth in the second quarter.
Markit's preliminary composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), which tracks activity in the manufacturing and services
sectors and covers more than two-thirds of the German economy,
stood at 54.2. That was weaker than May's reading of 55.6 but
still well above the 50 mark that denotes growth.
"All in all that's a fairly decent picture of an economy
that's seeing broad-based, fairly robust growth," said Markit
chief economist Chris Williamson. He said the figures suggested
the economy would expand by up to 0.7 percent in the April-June
quarter.
The German economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter -
its fastest rate in three years - thanks largely to an unusually
mild winter. The Bundesbank, the government and most economists
expect it to slow down in the second.
Williamson said Germany had an average PMI reading of 55.4
for the second quarter, its highest level in three years.
Growth in the manufacturing sector picked up slightly in
June as firms' order books were fuller, although output
increased at its weakest rate since September. Input prices fell
while output prices rose, boosting margins.
In the service sector business activity grew more slowly and
new orders increased at a slightly weaker rate. Service firms
were also hit by a much sharper rise in input costs than in
output prices, which squeezed their margins. But they hired new
recruits for the eighth consecutive month.
Their business expectations also improved. That is at odds
with other recent sentiment surveys, which have shown business
and investor morale falling, although hard data has been more
upbeat, with exports, industrial orders and output all rising.
