BANGALORE Shares of PMI Group Inc PMI.N plummeted as much as 41 percent on Monday as two of the mortgage insurer's units were ordered to stop writing new business due to their failure to meet capital requirements.

On Friday, PMI said the Arizona Department of Insurance placed PMI Mortgage Insurance Co (MIC) and PMI Insurance Co under regulatory supervision.

PMI also said PMI Mortgage Assurance Co, a subsidiary of MIC, was no longer eligible to write new insurance, leaving the company with no way to write new business.

"As far we know, these were the only units writing insurance for PMI," Morning Star analyst Jim Ryan told Reuters.

PMI's units will now have to work with their regulators to facilitate the run-off of its existing policies.

PMI, like other U.S. mortgage insurers, has suffered throughout the housing downturn and has extremely high risk-to-capital ratios, causing many to question its survival.

PMI said the department may take steps to initiate state court receivership proceedings for the rehabilitation or liquidation of MIC, which will lead to about $735 million of the holding company's outstanding debts becoming due and payable.

The company said it did not have access to enough funds to repay these debts.

PMI said it was exploring potential capitalization and restructuring alternatives and has engaged Willis Capital Markets & Advisory and Evercore Partners as financial advisors.

Shares of rivals MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N), Genworth Financial (GNW.N) and Radian Group (RDN.N) rose in morning trade, as they stood to gain PMI's share of new business in a highly competitive market. But later they reversed the course due to rising U.S. mortgage delinquencies.

Shares of PMI, which traded at nearly $50 a share in 2007 before the housing meltdown, took its toll and have been sinking to new lows ever since. They fell 12 cents to a new low of 18 cents in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

