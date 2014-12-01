MOSCOW Russian manufacturing activity grew in November at the fastest pace in just over a year, with

output supported by domestic demand, a survey showed on Monday.

But export orders fell due to Western sanctions and inflationary pressures rose as a result of the weakening of the rouble.

The HSBC purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 16 percent of the economy, rose to 51.7 from 50.3 in October, moving further above the 50.0 mark denoting expansion. It was the highest reading since October 2013.

The headline reading rose for the first time since July, with output and new orders performing strongly.

"We think manufacturers either benefit from substitution of expensive imports or just misinterpret a temporary spike in demand driven by the increased inflationary expectations," said Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia and CIS at HSBC.

Russia has backed a policy of import substitution in response to waves of Western sanctions that have restricted its access to foreign capital.

Export orders fell again in November, the PMI found, while employment dropped. Input prices rose at the fastest rate since October 1998, with respondents linking upward pressure on costs with higher import prices due to the weaker rouble.

The rouble fell more than 10 percent against the dollar in November RUB=, after the central bank let the currency float, as oil prices tumbled to four-year lows. Morozov said rising input prices were likely to add further pressure to consumer price inflation and increase the likelihood

of another central bank interest rate hike. He said: "Prospects of the emergence of double-digit inflation in the coming months become more solid."

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)