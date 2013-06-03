LONDON Global manufacturing only grew marginally last month but with new orders coming in at a faster pace than in April, conditions should improve, a business survey showed on Monday.

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.6 in May from 50.4 in April, above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the sixth month.

"Although the global manufacturing sector recorded further growth of output in May, the rate of expansion remains sluggish," said David Hensley, director of global economics coordination at JPMorgan.

"The good news is that the survey's leading indicators of new orders and finished goods inventory are moving in a constructive fashion, hinting that output growth might pick up into midyear."

The new orders index rose to 51.4 from April's 50.8.

Output rose in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, Britain, South Korea and Brazil while the downturn in the euro area eased sharply, JPMorgan said.

