LONDON Global economic growth eased to a four-month low in February as rates of expansion in both manufacturing and services businesses slowed, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Global Total Output index, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organizations, fell to 53.0 in February from 53.2 in January, comfortably above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

"Although the rate of expansion eased to a four-month low, the loss of momentum was only slight and improving inflows of new business raise the chances of a near-term reacceleration," said David Hensley, director of global economics coordination at JPMorgan.

New orders came in at their fastest pace in nearly a year, the survey showed, and firms took on more workers to meet the demand.

A global index covering services firms fell to 53.3 last month from 53.4. A similar manufacturing PMI released on Friday fell to 50.8.

Growth was led by the vast U.S. services sector, where it accelerated to its fastest pace in a year in February, helped by a pick-up in new orders and demand for exports.

But France, Spain and Italy dragged the euro zone into a deeper downturn, earlier data showed, highlighting a widening chasm between these countries and prosperous Germany.

British services companies had a slightly better month than expected but among Chinese services companies, which comprise a smaller proportion of its economy compared with Western peers, growth slowed from a four-month high in February.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

