LONDON Growth in the global private sector accelerated slightly last month as service providers picked up the pace and an August contraction in manufacturing shifted to stagnation, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The Global All-Industry Output index, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organizations, rose to 52.0 in September from 51.5 in the previous month, its 26th month above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction

"The implied pace of increase is still very slow, however, as growth at manufacturers has ground to a halt and conditions in the service sector remain weaker than expected," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.

The Global Services PMI rose to 52.6 in September from August's 52.0, driven by an acceleration in the United States, Britain and China.

But global employment fell fractionally for the first time in 18 months in September, as slightly faster job creation at manufacturers was offset by reduced hiring in the service sector.

"Increasing signs that the slowdown is impacting on the labor market are disappointing, and may provide an unwelcome constraint on future growth prospects," Hensley said.

Growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed modestly in September as a contraction in employment eclipsed a jump in new orders, data showed earlier on Wednesday.

Private sector business activity shrank in the euro zone for the first time in two years last month as new orders dried up but in Britain the service sector unexpectedly picked up pace, earlier data showed.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

