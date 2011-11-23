The mortgage insurer PMI Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, following the seizure last month of its main operating unit by Arizona insurance regulators.

The Arizona Department of Insurance took over two months after PMI was ordered to stop writing new business because it lacked sufficient capital.

In seizing the unit, Arizona ordered it to pay claims at just 50 cents on the dollar.

PMI is the latest mortgage insurer to buckle after the nation's housing downturn left the industry facing large claims on unpaid home loans.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware.

PMI said it had more than $225 million of assets and more than $736 million of debts as of August 4.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz and Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)