A view of the PNC Bank building in Washington January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, but said it continued to improve credit quality as it set aside less money for bad loans.

The Pittsburgh-based regional bank's net income fell to $493 million, or 85 cents per share, from $820 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.5 billion from $3.9 billion.

Provisions to cover credit losses declined 27 percent sequentially to $190 million.

In December, theFederal Reserve approved the bank's application to buy the U.S. retail and credit card operations of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for $3.62 billion.

PNC shares, which have gained more than 20 percent of their value since the bank's last quarter results, closed at $61.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

