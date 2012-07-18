PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N), one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it set aside more money for residential mortgage loan repurchase obligations.

For the second-quarter the company posted a net income of $546 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $912 million, or $1.67 per share a year earlier.

The company said its second-quarter profit was hurt by a $284 million after-tax provision for residential mortgage loan repurchase obligations.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total loans increased 20 percent to $180.4 billion.

Net interest income rose to $2.52 billion, from $2.15 billion a year earlier.

PNC shares, which have gained about 4 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $61.59 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)