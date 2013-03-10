Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
SYDNEY A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck off Papua New Guinea's north coast city of Lae, the United States Geological Survey said on Monday.
The quake, about 150 km (95 miles) east of Lae, was initially recorded at a depth of about 20 km, although that figure was later revised to 87 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.