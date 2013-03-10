SYDNEY A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck off Papua New Guinea's north coast city of Lae, the United States Geological Survey said on Monday.

The quake, about 150 km (95 miles) east of Lae, was initially recorded at a depth of about 20 km, although that figure was later revised to 87 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat.

