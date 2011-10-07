A woman walks past the logo of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC in Leuven September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW Belgian lender KBC (KBC.BR) is moving quickly toward sealing a deal with Santander (SAN.MC) for Kredyt Bank BKRE.WA, defying expectations it would struggle to offload its Polish arm.

But the chances of Portugal's Millennium bcp (BCP.LS) following suit with its Polish unit Bank Millennium BIGW.WA are growing slimmer by the day.

Sources told Reuters that Banco Santander, the euro zone's top lender, will likely make an offer for Kredyt Bank BKRE.WA soon in the latest move in its strategy to become a top Polish player.

The Spanish bank in March bought Bank Zachodni WBK from another distressed seller, Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I), amid a string of deals in the Polish banking sector in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Kredyt Bank's retail network will complement BZ WBK's strong corporate presence, giving Santander a wider range of products in the vibrant Polish market.

Poland and its banks have fared relatively well in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, allowing some of the foreign lenders under pressure at home to look for buyers for their Polish assets.

"KBC is talking directly to Santander," a source close to the matter said. "The Spaniards have already carried out the due diligence and are to present their offer."

Santander and KBC declined to comment.

KBC owns 80 percent of Kredyt Bank, which has a market value of $1.1 billion.

The Belgian bank agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Merrill Lynch to sell Kredyt and insurer Warta.

Many bank sector analysts feared Kredyt Bank, which has never reached the top tier of Polish banks, would have a difficult time finding a suitor, especially with many European lenders worrying about their funding.

MILLENNIUM'S MORE DIFFICULT SALE

Instead, it's the reluctant Millennium bcp, under pressure to boost its capital ratios, that may end up stuck with its Polish unit, sources say.

Last month, Millennium bcp said three banks had set out written expressions of interest for its 65.5-percent holding in Bank Millennium, while several others have also indicated they are taking a look.

Sources told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO PKOB.WA and Pekao BAPE.WA made preliminary offers.

"The bidders have their own issues and may not be able to satisfy BCP with what they are putting on the table," one banking source said.

While Millennium is one of the most vibrant players in the Polish retail sector, it's saddled with a large mortgage portfolio denominated in Swiss francs, which has been under pressure as the Polish zloty lost ground to western currencies.

It may prove undigestible for European lenders concerned over their own funding, at least at the price level expected by Millennium bcp.

"The Portuguese don't have any chance of selling Bank Millennium at over twice its book value as they wanted earlier and they won't go below 1.6 times book," a source close to the matter said.

Bank Millennium's book value of 4.1 billion zlotys, or 3.41 zlotys per share, equals three quarters of its market value, but still 14 percent above Kredyt Bank's market cap.

"In terms of evaluating the Polish market and our options for Bank Millennium, everything is proceeding according to our plans," said Millennium bcp spokesman Erik T. Burns.

He added that the Portuguese lender was not under pressure to sell its Polish unit.

"A potential sale of Bank Millennium is only one of the options being considered," Burns said.

The share prices of both Kredyt Bank and Bank Millennium have shed some 10 percent this year, half the losses of the Polish banking sector .BNKI.

($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 0.746 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Victoria Howley in London, Pawel Bernat in Warsaw, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Sonya Dowsett in Madrid and Filipa Cunha Lima in Lisbon; Editing by Chris Borowski and David Cowell)