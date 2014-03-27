WARSAW Poland will still have to overcome tough economic hurdles before adopting the euro, even if the crisis in Ukraine has made some warm to the political advantages of joining, central bank policymaker Jerzy Osiatynski said.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters, he added that he saw no risks that a faster-than-expected rebound in consumption could feed into inflationary pressure in Poland over the next two years.

The country's euro adoption plans came into the spotlight recently after central bank governor Marek Belka said events in Ukraine, where Russia seized Crimea, had made him more positive on the benefits of Poland accepting the single currency.

"The new geopolitical situation requires taking into account the political aspects (of euro zone membership)," Osiatynski said. "But let us not forget, that nobody will do for us the work we have to do ourselves with respect to competitiveness."

"These are huge challenges... meeting them might take many more years," he added, citing the need for Poland to be able to sustainably keep a balanced current account and make its economy more innovative.

Poland, a member of the European Union since 2004, is obliged to join the euro zone at some point. But it has not set any dates and says it needs to see the final shape of new euro zone institutions before it makes more steps towards adopting the currency.

Osiatynski, a former finance minister, also said Poland would have to improve its competitiveness before joining the bloc or its ambitions to join the decision-making core of Europe could fall flat.

"Does Spain, which is in the euro zone ... really have a decisive voice today at the table?" .

"It does not, because apart from the size of the population, economic strength and competitiveness are also important."

RATES

Osiatynski is seen as one of the strongest opponents of tighter monetary policy on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC). After he replaced rate-setter Zyta Gilowska in December, the hawkish wing on the Council lost much of its power to influence policy.

Osiatynski dismissed concerns of some economists that a rebound in consumption could feed into inflation faster than the central bank expected. Retail sales and unemployment data published earlier this week were both better-than-expected.

"As long as labor productivity increases at a pace not lower than wages, there is no inflation pressure," the 62-year-old Osiatynski said.

Labor productivity in the corporate sector increased by an annual 4.3 percent in the January-February period, compared to a 4.0 percent rise in wages in February, according to statistical office data.

Inflation now stands at an annual 0.7 percent and the bank forecasts it will stay below its 2.5 percent target until 2016.

Earlier this month, the central bank extended its guidance to keep the key rate at an all-time low of 2.5 percent until at least end-September.

"I see no good justification for a change in (monetary policy) stance and for raising rates before the end of 2015," Osiatynski said. "The key value for businesses is stability and predictability."

Osiatynski added that he would not support cutting rates as well, as lower rates would increase the risk of speculative bubbles.

