Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
WARSAW The European Central Bank (ECB) still has room for further interest rates changes to stimulate Europe's sluggish economic growth, International Monetary Fund representative Jose Vinals was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.
"In my view the ECB may change rates even further to accelerate the European economy's recovery," Vinals told Rzeczpospolita daily.
"Inflation is low, significantly below 2 percent, while the economy needs cheap money to recover. The recovery is very slow while unemployment stays at a dangerously high level," he said.
The IMF and the newspaper clarified later on Tuesday that Vinals gave the interview on November 8.
ECB president Mario Draghi said last month that the central bank was "technically ready" for negative rates, if the economy warranted them.
Those comments came at a news conference after the ECB on November 7 cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent and kept the deposit rate at zero.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund will only consider a financial contribution to the bailout programme for Greece after there has been full discussion on economic reforms and debt restructuring, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
MADRID Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison by Spain's High Court on Thursday following a scandal over the widespread misuse of company credit cards during his tenure at lender Bankia.