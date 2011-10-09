WARSAW Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Sunday he was ready to remain in his post after his ruling center-right Civic Platform won a parliamentary election, adding that the decision would be for Prime Minister Donald Tusk to make.

Rostowski also told Reuters he stuck with his ambition to reduce Poland's budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, in line with promises to the European Union.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed victory in Sunday's election after exit polls showed his ruling center-right Civic Platform party comfortably ahead of its rivals.

"I wanted to thank all of those who voted for us and those who didn't because we will be together bearing responsibility for Poland for four more years," Tusk said in a televised speech to supporters.

