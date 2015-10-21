WARSAW - South Korean musician Seong-Jin Cho scooped the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The decision came after several hours of deliberations by a 17-person international jury. The winner receives a 30,000 euro ($34,062) prize and gold medal.

The second prize went to Charles Richard-Hamelin of Canada and Kate Liu of the United States came in third. The competition, named after the famed composer Frederic Chopin, started in 1927. It is held every five years.