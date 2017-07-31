FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in a day

EU executive says Poland must comply with no-logging decision by EU court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logged area is pictured near a site where environmental activists take action in the defence of one of the last primeval forests in Europe, Bialowieza forest, Poland May 24, 2017.Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Poland must respect the injunction issued last week by the European Court of Justice on any further logging in the protected primeval forest of Bialowieza, the European Commission said on Monday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

A Polish state forest management agency said in Warsaw on Monday it would continue with the "protective" logging of Bialowieza despite the ruling by the European Union's top court ordering it to stop immediately.

"The Order of the Court was issued on the basis of Article 39 of the Statute of the Court of Justice of the EU which is a Protocol agreed and ratified by all Member States, including Poland. All Member States are obliged to comply with interim measures by the Court," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

