WARSAW Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed on Friday to raise the retirement age and slash tax and pension privileges to reduce debt and shield the European Union's largest eastern economy from the euro zone crisis.

Unveiling his newly re-elected government's plans, Tusk said even priests in this staunchly Catholic nation would be affected by a pension shakeup, part of an austerity drive long urged by economists to avert a credit rating downgrade.

Keeping a nervous eye on the turmoil in the euro zone, Poland's main trade partner, Tusk also told parliament Warsaw wanted to have a say in decisions influencing the future of a currency bloc it still aspires to join one day.

"The government's efforts need to be focused on the safety and prosperity of every single Pole," said Tusk, whose speech marked a departure from the relative timidity over structural reforms that marked his first term in 2007-11.

The Polish zloty rose as much as 0.5 percent against the euro and bond yields eased as Tusk announced his plans. The currency was helped also by state lender BGK entering the foreign exchange market again to sell euros.

Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka hailed the belt-tightening measures as "a good start of necessary changes."

Tusk said the government aims to raise the retirement age in stages to 67 years from the current 65 for men and 60 for women and to phase out special pension arrangements for farmers, miners, policemen, firemen and priests.

But Tusk, whose pro-business center-right Civic Platform is in a coalition with the agrarian Peasants' Party, also made clear the changes to farmers' pension and tax status would be implemented gradually to minimize the pain.

The various measures, which also include a new mining tax, cuts in tax breaks and reductions in state bureaucracy, will help keep on track plans to slash the budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, Tusk said.

CHALLENGE

The deficit, the main immediate economic challenge facing Poland, is expected to stand at about 5.6 percent of GDP this year, down from nearly 8 percent in 2010 but still above the EU's three percent ceiling.

Tusk said his government would target a budget deficit of just one percent by the end of the current parliament in 2015.

Public debt will ease to 52 percent of national output under domestic accounting rules next year, Tusk said, adding his government aimed for 44 percent by 2020.

"Faster debt reductions and pension reforms are good news for the markets," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea Bank in Copenhagen.

But economists said a planned 2 percent increase in employers' contributions to the disability pension fund could deter the creation of new jobs. Unemployment currently hovers around 12 percent. The measure will rake in some 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.99 billion) for the state budget in 2012.

Tusk, whose party won four more years in power in an October 9 election, brought forward the announcement of his program from December amid growing worries about the impact of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Poland's prospects.

His new team, sworn into office earlier on Friday by President Bronislaw Komorowski, includes ministers from his previous cabinet including Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, seen by investors as a safe pair of hands after he helped Poland avoid recession in the 2008-09 global crisis.

Radoslaw Sikorski, British-educated like Rostowski, stays on as foreign minister, where in the past four years he has worked to forge closer ties with EU powerhouse Germany and to raise Poland's profile in Europe.

The parliament, where Tusk's PO and its coalition partner the Peasants' Party have an overall majority, is due to approve the new government in a vote of confidence on Saturday.

Poland's economy has been the only one in the 27-nation EU to keep growing during global financial turmoil and is expected to expand by about 4 percent this year but the deepening crisis in the euro zone virtually ensures a slowdown in 2012.

Tusk said Poland, which unlike Britain does not have a legal opt-out from joining the euro, expected to be included in discussions about the future of the common currency.

"The real dilemma is how to be in the center of Europe, and not find ourselves at the margin or outside Europe because of the crisis," he said.

Finance Minister Rostowski reaffirmed Poland's plan to join the common currency once it has overcome its debt crisis.

"We want to enter the euro zone when it heals the weaknesses that are visible now," Rostowski told reporters.

(Additional reporting by Chris Borowski, Adrian Krajewski and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Andrew Roche)