WARSAW Poland plans to invest 1 trillion zlotys ($251.01 billion) or more to accelerate innovation and investment-based economic growth in the coming years, newly-appointed Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.

"This is the one trillion zlotys for economic development projects which we were talking about during the election campaign," she said.

($1 = 3.9839 zlotys)

