WARSAW Poland's new, socially conservative government plans to end state funding for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) just two years after the scheme was introduced, saying it is too expensive.

Most countries in the European Union have some sort of state program to fund IVF for infertile couples.

Poland, an overwhelmingly Catholic country of 38 million people, has passed legislation regulating the procedure only this year, the last EU state to do so. The procedure had been available for years but state funding only since 2013.

Teachings of the Catholic church, which wields considerable influence in Poland and has close links with the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), say IVF is sinful and prohibit it.

"We are only talking about (ending) the program financed by the state, using hundreds of millions of zlotys (Polish currency), which we cannot afford," Health Minister Konstanty Radziwill was quoted as saying by local media.

"The in vitro procedure is not the only method that can be used when it comes to treating infertility."

The state program, implemented by the former centrist government of the Civic Platform party, has so far led to births of over 3,000 children, with about 17,000 couples currently undergoing treatment.

The program has cost about 110 million zlotys ($27 million) so far and was extended by the former health minister to last until the end of 2019 at an expected cost of about 300 million zlotys.

The PiS party, which won a general election in October, plans to sharply raise public spending, including on programs such as a new family benefit of 500 zlotys per child at an annual cost 16 billion zlotys, more than 50 times the cost of the in vitro program.

Poland's Roman Catholic clergy say freezing of embryos, which is often done during the IVF process, amounts to freezing of human beings, a claim rejected by the World Health Organization.

Archbishop Andrzej Dziega, addressing thousands of Catholics in July this year, said IVF rules in Poland were criminal.

"You have prepared a criminal law, because it deprives a human being of humanity, a living, conceived human being," Dziega said, addressing lawmakers.

Poland has one of the lowest fertility rates in the EU, which means that, barring a change in the number of children being born, the country will face a sharp decline in population and increasing costs of looking after elderly people.

The creator of the in vitro fertilization therapy, Robert Geoffrey Edwards, was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2010.

