Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
WARSAW The Polish unit of France's Orange will work with mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, to provide mobile financial services, both companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
Orange and mBank want to create a mobile retail bank for smartphone and tablet users under the Orange brand in the second half of 2014.
The companies declined to offer any financial details.
(Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska, editing by David Evans)
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.