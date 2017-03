U.S. President Barack Obama addresses during a press conference at Belveder Palace in Warsaw June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States was not interested in threatening Moscow but cautioned that it would take a lot of time to rebuild trust after Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

Obama, speaking at a press conference in Poland, said more sanctions were being prepared against Russia if the West continued to see it engaged in activities that were destabilizing to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by John Stonestreet)