WARSAW Environmental group ClientEarth, which has been opposing the construction of a 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion) coal-fired power plant by Polish utility PGE, may again move to block the project, a ClientEarth representative told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Polish court ordered the re-examination of a block on PGE's investment - Poland's largest ever power project - at the same time allowing the utility to carry on with construction work.

"We are considering placing a motion to the local court to block the environment clearance for (PGE's) Opole project," Marcin Stoczkiewicz, ClientEarth's local board member, told Reuters. He said the motion could by placed within a week.

The project, keenly awaited by local construction companies, has been shrouded in uncertainty since PGE had to delay the start of work on two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole after a court blocked the investment following an appeal by ecologists.

Stoczkiewicz denied comments last week by PGE's chief executive that ClientEarth had lodged a court appeal to block the utility's 2.5 billion zloty upgrade of its Turow power plant.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)