WARSAW A Boeing 767 flying from New York with 230 people on board made an emergency landing at Warsaw's airport on Tuesday after trouble with landing gear.

No further information was available from Polish flag carrier LOT or from airport authorities and live footage showed an otherwise normal landing.

The plane had dropped fuel and circled above Warsaw for some time and Warsaw airport closed to all other flights, nearby streets were cleared, and a landing strip was especially prepared at the airport for the crash landing.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Marcin Goclowski, Rob Strybel; Editing by Louise Ireland)