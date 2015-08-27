Anne Hathaway back in 'Colossal' independent comedy
TORONTO Anne Hathaway has ventured back into independent cinema to star in one of the quirkiest films of the year, "Colossal", which she refuses to categorize.
WARSAW A Polish court due to rule on a U.S. request to extradite filmmaker Roman Polanski over a 1977 child sex conviction will sit on Sept. 22, it said on Thursday, taking the case a step closer to its conclusion.
Polanski, who holds joint Polish and French nationality, lives in Paris so any Polish extradition order would not force his return to the United States. However, Polanski hopes to make a film in his homeland, a plan that would be jeopardized if the extradition request is granted.
The case was adjourned in May when the court said it needed more information from authorities in the United States, where Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to having sex with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES Actor Chris Evans, known for playing superheroes Captain America and The Human Torch, takes on a different kind of role in his latest film "Gifted", and spoke about being a celebrity in the digital age while promoting the film.
PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday after the ad prompted outrage and ridicule from those who said it trivialized rights protests and public unrest in the United States.