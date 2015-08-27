WARSAW A Polish court due to rule on a U.S. request to extradite filmmaker Roman Polanski over a 1977 child sex conviction will sit on Sept. 22, it said on Thursday, taking the case a step closer to its conclusion.

Polanski, who holds joint Polish and French nationality, lives in Paris so any Polish extradition order would not force his return to the United States. However, Polanski hopes to make a film in his homeland, a plan that would be jeopardized if the extradition request is granted.

The case was adjourned in May when the court said it needed more information from authorities in the United States, where Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to having sex with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

