WARSAW Poland's President Andrzej Duda said he has selected a successor to Marek Belka as head of the central bank, adding that he was sure the appointee -- whom he did not name -- would be welcomed by financial markets.

Investors widely expect Adam Glapinski, a former member of the bank's rate-setting committee who they view as an experienced and reliable policymaker, to replace Belka when he steps down in June.

Asked if the candidate was Glapinski, Duda told state news agency PAP in an interview published on Sunday that the name would be revealed "in due time".

Duda and the parliamentary majority are constitutionally responsible for appointing rate-setters. The president also names the central bank chief. They have already named eight new members of the bank's independent 10-member ratesetting panel, replacing those whose six-year terms expired.

Duda is a close ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Accused by critics at home and in the west of running an increasingly authoritarian administration, the PiS signaled before it took office in October that it would like monetary policymakers to be more proactive in supporting the economy.

In April, the newly reshuffled panel kept the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.50 percent, as widely expected, forecasting robust economic growth.

Glapinski's six-year term on the rate-setting panel ended in February. He was then appointed to the central bank's management board, a move sources close to the matter said took him one step closer to taking over as governor.

"I already have a candidate who is experienced and responsible," Duda told PAP. "I'm convinced (the candidate) will be accepted by financial markets."

Glapinski said in January interest rates should remain at current all-time lows in coming quarters. He also said monetary policy should remain "conservative" and "classic".

Belka has ambitions to replace current European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) chief Suma Chakrabarti in an election to be held next month. But he faces an uphill task as some G7 nations have already backed the incumbent.

