VIENNA Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) will most likely keep and restructure its Polish unit Polbank after exclusive talks to sell it collapsed last month, RBI's Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.

"We are going to decide in the coming weeks now what to do but most likely we are going to keep our Polish entity," Sevelda told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in Vienna, later adding that RBI was preparing to list at least 15 percent of the unit, as it is required to do by the end of June.

