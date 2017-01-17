Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
VIENNA Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) will most likely keep and restructure its Polish unit Polbank after exclusive talks to sell it collapsed last month, RBI's Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.
"We are going to decide in the coming weeks now what to do but most likely we are going to keep our Polish entity," Sevelda told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in Vienna, later adding that RBI was preparing to list at least 15 percent of the unit, as it is required to do by the end of June.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
SAO PAULO Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.